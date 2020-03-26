|
|
Virginia Poorman
Johnson City - While holding her daughter's hand, Virginia Mae Poorman (best known as "Mangy") took her last breath on March 20, 2020, as an aide quietly sang "Amazing Grace" as she was lifted up to heaven. She was 100. Mangy leaves behind her loving family, daughter Seri Rake (and Jeff); granddaughter Jessica (and Aaron Price); grandson Jeffrey (and Meagan Fields); great-granddaughters Carly Mae and Cora June Price; Marriah Washer; and every greeting card she ever received. She was predeceased by her husband, Delbert Poorman; parents, Erma Ree (Stone) and Benjamin F. Harman; brother, Benjamin Harman; niece, Seri Jane Neuder, and nephew, "Benny" Harman, all of whom she adored. She grieved so many friends who left before her, including many neighbors on Helen Street (the Sturtevants, Hawleys and Campbells) along with her close friends, Ilene Snow, Leona Decker and Rose Smith. She also leaves behind some very special people: Cathy (Fox) and Tom Brenchley, who thought of her as a second mother; and her best friend, Marie Preston, who spent countless hours on the phone with her on a daily basis. She also leaves behind Seri's birth mother, Sandi Holbert, who she became very close to in recent years. Their bond was special and both felt they were each other's angels on earth. Virginia was born on April 20, 1919, in Sunbury, Pa. Her family relocated to Hyner, Pa., which she fondly called "down home." She loved retelling stories about her early years and began each one with, "Have I ever told you this" -- before sharing memories to anyone who would listen. She had vivid recollections of her time living in Buffalo during World War II and even kept some old ration coupon books. She told her grandson Jeffrey that her greatest joy was bringing her baby daughter home. She always wanted a family of her own. Raising her daughter with her husband Del -- then later enjoying everything that came with having grandchildren and great-grandchildren -- was the highlight of her life. She became known as Mangy shortly after Jessica began to speak and it stuck with her for the next 30-plus years. She would often tell Seri that she "wished Del were here to see this," often tearing up with grief. Virginia moved above The Deacon's Bench in the early 2000s and was proud of her daughter and son-in-law's new business venture. She would remark that "Del would have loved it here." She missed him so much. Her love for Jessica and Jeffrey was undeniable. Her eyes lit up when she spoke of them and she kept in constant contact. They each think they were her "favorite" when in reality she loved them both the same. She could name all of her grandchildren's friends and kept tabs on what they were doing. She drove Jessica and her friends around in her boat-sized car and hosted Jeffrey's poker games. She loved everything about the dance world, and she rooted for Jeffrey's favorite teams. As for Aaron, she often remarked at what an amazing father he was -- commenting that most men she knew were not as involved with their kids; she admired him for that. She loved face-timing with Carly and Cora. Their visits to the nursing home were among her happiest times there. She and Jeff had a relationship that was built on love and trust and a constant barrage of teasing. She loved home-cooked meals -- but rarely cooked. That didn't stop Jeff from asking her daily when she was going to cook him a meal. The nurses, aides and entire staff of JGJ Hilltop were fantastic. The care and love they showered on "Ginny" was unmatched and inspiring. They became her family and she loved them. Also, thank you to the countless doctors who cared for her through the years -- including the many she outlived (Virginia loved to remind new ones that she had done so). As for her daughter, it was pure love. They were best friends and shared a special relationship—beginning and ending each day with a phone call. Family friends would often comment how lucky they were to have each other, and for all the great memories they shared -- from the dance competitions, to the sports games, to the trips to Tioga Downs and everything in between. In her final days, she was able to visit with all the people she cared about most, and on her final good day -- which happened to be her daughter's birthday -- she said, "I've lived a great life." A private service will be held. In her honor, please find someone in your life and commit to loving them like she loved her daughter and family -- unconditionally.
Dance with the angels Mom, you will never be forgotten and I will love you forever.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020