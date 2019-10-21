|
Virginia S. Atkinson
Endwell - Virginia S. Atkinson ("Ginnie") - date of birth "long ago" - went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 13, 2019 and joined her husband of 60 years-Rev. Bruce C. Atkinson (date of death October 17, 2008). Ginnie graduated from Philadelphia Bible College-where she met Bruce-who chased her to marry him until she caught him. Ginnie faithfully served her GOD and her Savior as the patient, faithful and always long-suffering (but nevertheless vocal) wife of an overworked and under-appreciated Pastor--and always as his closest advisor and confidant. Ginnie was an avid artist who appreciated travel, the finer things in life and was a force to be reckoned with-even to the end (still annoying her adult children with unsolicited advice-with an index finger raised and at the end-in only a whisper "remember, I'm still your mother"). Ginnie is survived by her daughter Gail Susan (grandchildren Kyle and Kelsey), Arizona, her son John Mark and wife JoAnne (grandchildren Sean, Shelby and Kaden), Texas, son Stephen Bruce and wife Valerie (grandchild Travis), one last family member of her generation-brother-in-law Walter Atkinson, Portville, New York and many nieces and nephews. The Family deeply appreciates and thanks Ginnie's caregivers-Pam, Veronica, Sharon and Sherry for their extraordinary care for (and genuine kindness to) Ginnie. A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 711 Farm-to-Market Road, Endwell, New York. The family will receive friends at 10:00 AM until the Service celebrating Ginnie's life will commence at 11:00 AM. Private Internment will immediately follow the Service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019