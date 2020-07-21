Virginia Seath Grover



Chenango Bridge - On Sunday, July 19th, 2020, Virginia Seath Grover of Chenango Bridge passed away peacefully at age 100. Virginia was born April 3rd, 1920, in Ilion, NY, to James and Florence Seath. She married Ronald E. Grover in 1948 and together they raised two children, Dana and Candace. Gini had a passion for nature and was an avid bird watcher and gardener. She was somewhat of a Renaissance woman, as she had a variety of hobbies and interests. Virginia was an accomplished artist and seamstress, and she owned a Scottish imports shop, The Heather House. She was a Scottish country and highland dancer, served as president of The Chenango Bridge Garden Club, The Chenango Bridge PTA, and The Scottish Society of the Twin Tiers. In retirement, she and her husband enjoyed many trips to Scotland and traveling to Scottish Highland games around the country where they sold their imports and watched their granddaughter, Carrie, dance competitively. Gini also dabbled in hula dancing, fencing, and even acquired a license to fly a Piper Cub before it was common for women to do so. She never slowed down and could often be spotted driving around town in the banana yellow Mustang she purchased at age 84! Her spirit of adventure and love for her family were immeasurable as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Virginia is survived by her son Dana Grover (Diane), daughter Candace Johnston, grandchildren Carrie Vesci (Paul), Joseph Stacey (Eleanor), Sara Smith (Mark), Jeff Elwell, Brian Elwell, great grandchildren Lauren and Madeline Vesci, Arcus Stacey, and the entire McGonigal Clan. We left the window open for the sunset, but it was the storm you wanted to fly in. Wherever a beautiful garden can be enjoyed, or bagpipes can be heard, we know your spirit lives on. A celebration of Virginia's 100 years of life will be held at the family's convenience. Arrangements made by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton St. Binghamton, New York.









