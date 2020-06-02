Virginia V. (Ayers) French
Cortland - Virginia V. (Ayers) French, 97, of Cortland, NY and formerly of Owego, NY, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Upstate Medical in Syracuse, NY. She was born on April 12, 1923 in Coudersport, PA, the daughter of William and Myrtle (Elliott) Ayers and Arthur and Blanche Ayers. Virginia was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Paul French; her two daughters, Pauline (Gradel), Gail (Haus); her son, Dale French; her grandson, Timothy Hoyt; her great-grandson, Jaryd Farnham; and her brother, Francis "Bud" Ayers. Virginia is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Joyce and Bob Walker of Cortland, NY; her two sons and daughters-in-law, Darrel and Grace French of Nichols, NY, Dane and Janice French of Candor, NY; two sisters-in-law, Arlene Ayers and Shirley Houston; her nine grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Virginia retired from Borg Warner after 19 years of service. She had a great love for her family, the outdoors and her many flowers. She will be sadly missed.
A Memorial service will be at a later date and interment will be in Gaskill Corners Cemetery. Please share your memories at www.RichardsFH.com
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.