Vivian Evelyn Ward
Vivian Evelyn Ward

Anderson, IN - (July 29, 1932-Nov. 8, 2020)

Vivian Evelyn Ward, 88, passed away on November 8, 2020 due to complications from Covid and pneumonia. Vivian was born in Detroit, Michigan but spent most of her life in Vestal, New York until she moved to Anderson, Indiana in 2000.

For many years, she was the bookkeeper for her husband's business, Douglas J. Ward Pump Service. Vivian loved to host dinner parties and luncheons for friends, and gatherings with her family. She loved finding new recipes and read cookbooks like most people read novels. She also found her mission in helping other people - she would get groceries, help with banking, run many errands - whatever needed to be done.

Vivian was preceded in death by her husband Douglas. She is survived by three children: Christine Novicky (John) of Vestal, NY; Susan Finger (Mark) of Anderson and Linda Dubuque (Terry) of Anderson and seven grandchildren; Julie Mathis, Jamie Roland, Matthew Finger, Sarah Taylor, Anna Hill, Eric Olsen and Lauren Moore. She is also survived by seven great grandchildren.

A private family service will be held at Anderson First United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the American Diabetes Association.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
