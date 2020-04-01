|
Vivian J. Lateer
Vivian J. Lateer, 79, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020, surrounded by her children. Vivian was predeceased by her soul mate, Andrew J. Lateer, her beloved daughter, Amy J. Lateer-Rowe and her sister Blanche (Nachman) Vrablic. Vivian is survived by her loving children: Robert (Brenda) Lateer, Sr., Theresa (Chris) Conklin, and James (Teresa) Lateer: her grandchildren Robert Lateer, Jr., Jonathan (Brittany) Lateer, Chelsea (Griffin) Stewart, William (Erica) Mihok, Nicholas Conklin, Jessica (Ryan) Robinson: her 8 great-grandchildren, Brian, Julian, Jaiden, Dylan, Grayson, Carter, Eva, Brooklyn and Amelia along with her loving nephew Frank Nachman and niece Sally VanWoert. Vivian began her career at Broome-Tioga BOCES as a bus driver, then educating her way to become a first-year Cosmetology Teacher where she taught for the next 32 years. Vivian's dedication to her students was a passion she embraced and even after her retirement would still remember the names of her students and could tell stories about their year with her. Vivian was a SkillsUSA (VICA) NYS Area II Advisor Trustee board member for many years. Vivian received the Dr. Andrew Adams Quality of Life Award for her dedication to the American Cancer Society designing, fitting, cutting, and styling wigs for patients who have lost their hair to cancer treatment. A celebration of her life will be at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to:
Freedom Guide Dogs
1210 Hardscrabble Road
Cassville, NY 13318
