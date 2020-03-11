|
Vivian M Menzies
Prince George,Virginia - Vivian Marie Menzies, 99, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2020. Known simply as "Aunt Vivian" to her dearest family and friends, she was born on September 2, 1920 in Endicott, New York. The daughter of the late Edwin Menzies and Nettie Scharf Menzies, Vivian was preceded in death by her brother, Ralph Menzies; sister, June Menzies Guldenschuh; and niece, Amber Menzies. In her 99 years, Vivian touched countless lives through her sharp mind and warm heart. A lifelong member of St. Paul's UMC and Central UMC, in Endicott, New York, she enjoyed singing in the choir, volunteering at Sunday services, or providing a helping hand at bake sales and bazaars. She was a beloved member of her church community. She loved to read and study her Bible and was devoted to a life of faith and service. Following her high school graduation, Vivian studied at Ideal Hospital in Endicott, New York. She later continued her interest in the sciences, becoming a lab technician at Wilson Memorial Hospital in Johnson City, New York. Over her long career, she assisted doctors with diagnoses, specializing in histology. A natural caretaker, Vivian's love for children and family was felt by all. From siblings to nieces, cousins to neighbors, she was a loving and comforting presence to those in her care. Often found preparing an after-school snack, Vivian was always there for the children she loved so much. A lifelong appreciator of arts and culture, Vivian immersed herself in classical music, operas, plays, and symphonies. As a young girl during the Great Depression, she learned to play the piano with her sister, June, and enjoyed playing duets in their family home. From ancient history to Harry Potter, Vivian's interest in the world beyond her window influenced all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her beloved nieces and nephews, Lynette Doyle (Robert), Blaine Guldenschuh (Shirley), Valerie LaMendola, Scott Menzies (Nancy), and Jon Guldenschuh (Karen); as well as her 11 great-nieces and nephews. On Saturday, March 14, 2020, the family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, 300 East Main Street, Endicott, New York 13760 with a graveside service following at 11:30 At Vestal Hills Memorial Park
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020