Voula A. Ardell
Endwell - Voula A Ardell, (given name Paraskevoula Andres Vasilakopolous), 95 of Endwell, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents Andrew and Edna Vassos and a brother Peter. She is survived by husband Allan, daughters Holly and Kristin, grandchildren Andrew, Daniel, Nicole, Matthew, Meghan and Mikala, a great granddaughter Emilia.
Voula attended Binghamton High School, she is a Syracuse University graduate of 1947 and a member of Sigma Kappa sorority. She was on the board of the Visiting Nurse Association and former president of the Endicott Lioness Association.
Voula spent many years substitute teaching in the Union Endicott school system and taught prior to that in 3 other school systems.
Voula was a beloved wife and mother and loved her family very much. She was a wonderful friend to many. She was a concert pianist and was accomplished at sewing and other handicrafts and was an avid Bridge player.
She cherished her Greek heritage, returning to Greece many times in her lifetime.
Services were held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society
.