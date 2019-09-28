|
W. David Jenkins
W. David Jenkins, 82, went peacefully to be with the Lord on September 16, 2019 and will be deeply missed by his family, friends and former students.
Remaining to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Mary D Jenkins; his beloved children David Jenkins (Kriss) Endicott, NY Beth J Buczkowski (Terry) Lake Placid, NY Rebecca J Lazerson (Lee) Parkland, FL; his treasured grandchildren Leah Friedman (Mike), Zachary Jenkins (Ashley), Cortney Buczkowski/Sterchi (Reto), Trevor Buczkowski (Jessica), Britton Windingland (Erik), Robert Lazerson (Kelly) and Samara Wohlfiel (Derek); his dearest great grandchildren Aaron and Noah Friedman, and Liora Wohlfiel.
Dave was born on July 7, 1937 in Kingston, PA and graduated Union College, Barbourville, KY with a Master's Degree in music. He then located to the Southern Tier of NY. Dave was firmly integrated and contributed to the local Music community here in Broome and Tioga County. He was the founder of the Wilson Memorial Nurses Chorus and the Endwell Community Chorus. Dave also spent many years sharing his talents as Organist and Choir Director for Sarah Jane Methodist Church, Endwell Methodist Church, First Presbyterian Church of Endicott and Owego United Methodist Church.
Dave is a retired Music Teacher from the Johnson City School District where he taught both at the Jr. and Sr. High Schools for 29 years. His Choruses achieved acclaim both nationally and internationally.
Dave and his wife Mary loved to travel the country and did so for 20 years in their Motorhome. They were also involved in repairing and building homes across the country as a member of a Nomads Team and Habitat for Humanity.
There will be a Memorial Service to celebrate Dave's life on November 9, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Owego United Methodist Church. The family will receive family and friends after the service.
In Lieu of flowers, please strongly consider mailing a donation to the Southeast Florida Chapter
3323 West Commercial Blvd
Suite 260, Fort Lauderdale, Fl 33309
or online you may donate to the National
https://www.alz.org/seflorida
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 28, 2019