Wade J. Leonard
Greene - Wade J. Leonard, 50, of Greene, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at New York State Veterans' Home in Oxford. He was predeceased by his dad, James Leonard; stepfather, Allen Marble; grandparents, Maude and Fred Stilson and grandfather, Douglas Leonard. Wade is survived by his wife, Trina; sons, Clayton and Grant; mother, Nancy Felter; sister, Ronda Najarian; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Fred and Diane Archibald; sister- in -law Rene Stobnicke and brother- in- law Dan Hoefler; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Brian and Heather Ogborn; brother-in-law, Cary and Jodi Najarian; niece and nephew, Jack and Harper Najarian; uncles and many friends. Wade was a lifelong resident of Greene. He graduated from the high school in 1987. Wade entered the Navy right after high school. He was a jet mechanic on the USS Enterprise and the USS Lincoln. Many of his naval years were spent at Whidbey Island, WA. After 5 years in the Navy, Wade returned to Greene and earned his Associate Degree in Occupational Studies from SUNY Delhi in 1995. After several years of working for different employers, Wade started his own HVAC company, Southern Tier Refrigeration and Air Conditioning. After 15 successful years, Wade decided that he wanted more time with his family and began employment at Cornell University in the HVAC department. Wade and Trina met in April of 1999. They later married in 2004 and had two sons, Clayton 14, and Grant 8. Wade loved spending time with family and friends. He had a passion for fishing, hunting and snowmobiling. He enjoyed all these interests with his boys and his friends. Summers were spent on his boat at Oneida Lake catching Walleyes and winters in Old Forge snowmobiling. Wade was the most honest and friendly person you could meet, always making friends. He was a hard worker, very motivated and trustworthy, a trait that all his clients were appreciative of. The love for his family was evident in all that he did. He was a wonderful husband, dad, friend and son. His love of life will be missed by all. Friends of the family may call on Wednesday June 19th from 1:00-3:00pm and 5:00-7:00pm at Root Funeral Home, 23 North Chenango Street, Greene, New York 13778. Funeral services will be held 2:30pm June 20th at Immaculate Conception Church, Greene. Burial with military honors will be in Sylvan Lawn Cemetery, Greene. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to New York State Veterans' Home in Oxford. Condolences may be made to the family at http://www.rootfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 15, 2019