Walter A. Gazda
Binghamton - Walter S Gazda, 97, died at his home on March 10th 2019 with his loving sons by his side. Walt was a hardworking man who loved his family. He was a devoted member of Trinity Memorial Episcopal Church. He grew up in Taylor, Pennsylvania and then moved to Binghamton.
Walt served honorably in World War II and the Korean War. He was in the Navy and proud of his service, as we all should be. He worked at General Electric, GAF, and Universal Instruments. He taught his children the value of hard work. He was an excellent speidie cook. Tough on the outside but not so tough on the inside. Walt was a huge New York Yankee and New York Giants fan. He loved our mom's cooking, a good round of Golf, and a Manhattan. Walt is survived by his wonderful wife of 70 years, Catherine and his beloved and devoted children, William and James of Binghamton, Karen of Clifton Park and his beloved son in law Michael Klimkewicz. Also survived by his loving grandson Ryan Klimkewicz, who finally got our dad to talk about the war. Walt is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews especially his niece Stevie who holds a special place in our parents' lives.
He was predeceased by his parents Andrew and Helen and his three loving sisters Lillian, Rose and Edith. Memorial Services will be held at Trinity Memorial Episcopal Church, 44 Main Street, Binghamton, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 12 Noon. Rev. Glenn Mahaffey, Interim Rector, will officiate. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive friends in the Hoyt Room at Trinity Church, Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Walter's memory may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY, 10004.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 17 to Apr. 5, 2019