Services
Barber Memorial Home, Inc.
428 Main Street
Johnson City, NY 13790-1995
(607) 797-5722
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:30 AM
Vestal Hills Memorial Park
3997 Vestal Rd
View Map
Resources
Walter Albert Shamp Sr. Obituary
Walter Albert Shamp, Sr.

North Fort Myers, FL - North Fort Myers, Florida: 98, passed away suddenly on May 31, 2019. Walter loved his family and will be greatly missed. Dad, we love you, and you will always be our hero. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, June 14th at 11:30am at Vestal Hills Memorial Park, 3997 Vestal Rd, Vestal. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 14th from 10:00-11:00am at the Barber Memorial Home, Inc., 428 Main St, Johnson City. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Walter's name to , PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, Ohio 45250, or Fisher House Foundation, 12300 Twinbrook Parkway #410, Rockville, Maryland 20852. Please see the full obituary on the barbermemorialhome.com website.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 7 to June 8, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
