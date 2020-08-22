Walter B. McNichols
Endwell, NY - Walter B. McNichols, 82, of Endwell passed away on August 14, 2020 after an illness. Walter was predeceased by his beloved wife, Beth (Stoudt) McNichols, in 2009. He is survived by; his brother and sister-in-law, John J. and Ann McNichols; his nephew, Timothy J. McNichols and his wife, Siobhan; his niece, Kathleen McNichols-Marks and her husband, Christopher Marks; his niece, Amy McNichols; great nieces and great nephew, Brienne, Kaelan, and Maeve Marks, and Mackenzie McNichols. Walter retired as Senior Vice President at Gary Kaplan & Associates of Pasadena, California after a long career in executive recruitment during which he also worked with Korn Ferry International and Fox Morris in San Francisco, New York, and Philadelphia. He had retired to North Carolina. Walter graduated from the University of Scranton and served in the US Navy as a Lieutenant. Express condolences online at www.SavageFS.com
. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Heart Association
or your preferred charity. Arrangements were entrusted to SAVAGE-Demarco Funeral Service.