Walter Charles Brady, Jr.
Endicott - Walter Charles Brady, formerly of Endicott, passed away peacefully at his home in Edwards, NY on December 30, 2019. He was 93 years old. Walter was born on April 25, 1926 to Walter Brady Sr. and Celia Rockwell in Vestal and lived most of his life in the triple cities. He moved later in life to Edwards. He graduated from Vestal High School and served in the United States Navy during WWII and briefly during the Korean War. He married Marion Gessolmina Cheer in 1951 and they were blessed with seven children. Walt was an avid golfer, sang in the barbershop quartet, loved to fish and travel. He worked for IBM until his retirement. Walt is preceded in death by both his parents. His precious son Michael. His wife Marion and a granddaughter Janee Brady Parsons. He is survived by his daughter Mary Meier of Endicott. His son Philip and his wife Mary of Oklahoma City, OK. His daughter Pamela Knowles and her husband Rob of Rotterdam, NY. His daughter Kathleen of Vail, AZ. His son Chris of Albuquerque, NM. His son Matthew and his wife Maria of Oklahoma City, OK and his cherished companion Ginny Stats and her children of Edwards. Ten of his eleven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Walter requested upon his death that his body be donated for scientific research and then cremation.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020