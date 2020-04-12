|
Walter David Galloway
Great Bend Township, PA - Walter David Galloway, 96, went home to be with the Lord on April 12, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Evelyn Carvin Galloway; his sisters, Mary Galloway and Della Fuller; his brothers, Leonard and Lewis Galloway; and three sons-in-law, James B. Tanner, John Gilman, and Stephen Szwalla, who all loved him like a Father. Walter is survived by a son, Gary (Judy) Galloway; daughters, Sharon Gilman, Wendy (Stephen) Dodd, and Vicky (Walter) Welch; 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; a much loved honorary daughter, Mary Tanner; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Walter was a proud Veteran with service during World War II (1942-45) and the Korean Conflict (1951-53). During the Korean Conflict, he lived with his family in France. He was a Master Sargent in the Army Air Core. He flew 52 Missions in a B24 as a belly gunner. He was a graduate of Washington State University with a Degree in Business Management. He was a long time member of the First Baptist Church in Hallstead, PA. He retired from IBM, Endicott, NY, in 1983 after 30 years, where he worked as a Project Manager. His time with IBM offered him the opportunity to live in Japan and Singapore while completing assignments. Prior to that he was a Phone Company Lineman, and after retirement from IBM, he was a Great Bend Township Supervisor, a Real Estate Agent, and a member of the Susquehanna County Planning Commission. Walter was an accomplished skier, both snow & water. He taught many grandchildren how to drive a boat and ski at his cottages. He enjoyed playing golf, and was nick-named "Tiger Galloway". He was a volunteer with Meals on Wheels for close to 20 years. In his later years, he loved playing Gin Rummy twice a week with Sharon and Stephen. Walter's smile and the twinkle in his eye will be greatly missed. A Memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in his honor.
