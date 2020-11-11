Walter F. Pianosi
Owego - Walter F. Pianosi, 87, of Owego, NY passed on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at home. Mr. Pianosi was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Sandra Baker; son, Michael Pianosi; son-in-law, Stephen Gavin. Mr. Pianosi is survived by his children and their spouses, Toni Gavin, Sue Ellen Pianosi, Amy Pianosi and Dan Kelsey, Eric and Marietta Pianosi, Gary and Melissa Pianosi; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren. Walter attended Owego Free Academy and lettered in Football and Track and after high school, he entered the U.S. Army. He worked for IBM in Owego and was a member of their Quarter Century Club. Walter was very community minded and belonged to the Tioga County Sportsmen's Association, as a member of the Board of Directors as well as committee chair for Trap and Trout Stocking. He served in many capacities for the Owego Fire Department including Fire Chief, Assistant Fire Chief, Foreman of Wave Hose Co. #2, OFD Training Officer, OFD Building Committee chair and life member of Croton Hose Co. #3 and Life Member of Owego Hose Teams, Inc. He was an ambulance driver for American Legion Post #401 and on the Owego Emergency Squad Dive Team. He also served the county as the Acting Tioga County Fire Coordinator and Deputy Fire Coordinator. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 18th at 11:00 a.m at St. Patrick's Church, 300 Main Street, Owego, NY. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Owego, NY. The family will receive friends Tuesday Evening from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home; 15 Park St., Owego, NY. Please Note: All state required social distancing guidelines will be followed. Memorial contributions may be made in Walter F. Pianosi's memory to Owego Hose Teams Inc., Steamer Fund, 461 East Main St., Owego, NY 13827 or the hose team website at www.OwegoHoseTeams.com
