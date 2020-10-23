Walter F. Pragacz, Sr.
Johnson City - Walter F. Pragacz Sr., 93, of Johnson City passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Wilson Hospital. He follows his beloved wife of 45 years, Margaret Pragacz, his parents, Walenty and Mary Pragacz, brothers Edward, Stanley and Adam Pragacz, sisters Stella Hovanich, Sophie Margetanski, Charlotte Pedro, and Sally DeVoe. He is survived by a large and vibrant family, including four children and their spouses, Midge and Richard Terwilliger, Patty and Michael Looney, Chris and Robert Tennant, and Walter and Hope Pragacz; six grandchildren and their partners, Brian and Alison Terwilliger, Joel and Lisa Terwilliger, Theresa and Dale Buchanan, Jessica and Bobby Henn, Brent Looney and Livia Sato, Caitlin and Stuart Landesburg, Andrew Pragacz, and Brian Pragacz; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Theresa Morton and Irene Smith; sisters-in-law Janet Pragacz and Rosalie Mittelstadt; and brother-in-law Edward Moschak. Walter enlisted in the U.S. Navy during World War II at the age of 17. He returned home to work for Ansco, Endicott-Johnson, and General Electric before opening a business, the Tavern House, with his wife. He later worked for Binghamton University, retiring in 1991. In retirement he enjoyed spending time with his family, attending church, and playing golf. He traveled often to visit his family in Raleigh, North Carolina, and California's Bay Area. Always a proud grandfather and great-grandfather, he made a point to attend their many sports' games, artistic performances, weddings, and other milestones. Into his late eighties Walter was a constant presence on the golf course, holding membership at Ely Park. He also enjoyed the companionship of long-time friend Norma Jean Fadden. During his long life he was a member of several Catholic congregations, including St. Casmir's, St. Stanislaus Kostka and most recently, the Church of the Holy Trinity. In his final years he was grateful to his family, especially Walter, Hope, Andrew, and Brian Pragacz, for their loving care. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Thursday, October 29, at 10:30 AM at the Church of the Holy Trinity, 346 Prospect St., Binghamton, where the family will receive friends from 9:30 AM until the time of the Mass at 10:30 AM. Family and friends may participate via the Zoom link at bednarskyfuneralhome.com
. Burial will be in St. Stanislaus Kostka Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of gifts or flowers, his family encourages donations in the name of Walter and Margaret Pragacz to the Triple Negative Breast Cancer Foundation or the St. Stanislaus Kostka Cemetery Fund. Arrangements by Bednarsky Funeral Home, Inc.