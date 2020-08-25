Walter G. Holberg
Harleysville - Walter G. Holberg, 93 of Harleysville, formerly of Oreland and Chalfont, Pennsylvania passed peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Gustave and Elizabeth (Fatz) Holberg. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Ruth Holberg, and his brother-in-law, Eric Ricci. He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Doris (Price) Holberg; his sister, Wilma Ricci; cousin, Virginia Nason; his three children, Joanne Stanley (Mark) of Binghamton, NY, Joyce Nowacki (Craig) of Malvern, PA, and Glenn Holberg of Oreland, PA; five grandchildren, four great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private.
