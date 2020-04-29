|
|
Walter Heater
Spencer - Walter Heater, 72, of Spencer, NY passed away peacefully Sunday morning, April 26, 2020. He was born in Johnson City, NY on February 2, 1948 to the late Floyd Raymond Heater, Sr. and Donna Marie Sullivan. Walt graduated from Union Endicott High School and received his undergraduate degree in Forestry from Syracuse University. He was a devoted husband to the late Joe-Ann (Terry) and they spent most of their wonderful life together living in Spencer. Walt worked for over forty years in the forest conservation and management industry, including time as a forest management consultant. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and hunting with his brothers, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his wife, parents and brother, Stephen Heater. He is survived by his brother, Floyd Heater, Jr. (Amy) of Edinburg, VA and four stepchildren: Scott Nash (Chandra) of Endicott, NY; Dan Nash (Karen) of Endicott, NY; Nancy Perfetto (Michael) of Conklin, NY and Sandra Allen (Andrew) of Newfield, NY; eight stepgrandchildren, several nephews and nieces. Recently Walt was preceded in death by his treasured dog, Katie, who was a source of immense joy for him. Memorial donations may be made to: Stray Haven Humane Society, 194 Shepard Road, Waverly, NY 14892 or Nichols Park Pond Beautification Committee, P.O.Box 431, Spencer, NY 14883. A private family celebration of Walt's life is being planned later this year.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020