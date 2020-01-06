|
Walter J. Miller
Binghmton - Walter J. Miller, 94, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 4, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife Betty Jean Miller, sister Dorothy Szachara and brothers Henry "Hank" Miller & Louis "Wink" Miller.
He is survived by his beloved daughter & son-in-law Etta & Carl Hoffmann, step daughter & son-in-law Marion Jean & Gene Brown; sister-in-law Helen Miller; several nieces, nephews and cousins and special friends Kenny Hoffmann, Paul Hlebica and George Blabek.
Walter worked for Endicott Johnson Corp., and was a US Army WWII Veteran who served in the Philippines and was a Purple Heart recipient. After returning home, he was a Mail Carrier in Buffalo, NY. He then returned to Johnson City where he spent the next 30 years as a Johnson City Fireman. After retiring, he went to work for Binghamton General Hospital.
He was a member of St. Christopher's Church, the American Legion, and the YMCA where he belonged to the travel volleyball team. He also played Senior Citizen softball and was an avid athlete and sports fan who was loyal to all the east coast sports teams. He was a loving loyal husband, father and friend who had a deep love for his entire family. He was a man of few words but was quick to tell everyone that his daughter was the light of his life.
A Funeral Mass will be offered on Thursday, January 9, 2020, 10am at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Hillcrest. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson on Wednesday from 4-7pm.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020