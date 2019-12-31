Services
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Paul's Church
Binghamton, NY
Johnson City - Walter "Kip" Kettle, 65, passed away Sunday morning, December 29, 2019, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by family. Kip is survived by his wife, Michelle; his children, Tiffny and Bill Dumian, Natalie Donnelly, Jennifer and Jim Murphy, Christopher and Christine Kettle, Tyler Kettle and fiancé Rita, and Adam Kettle and fiancé Melissa; his siblings, Michael and Kim Kettle, Kathleen Kettle, and Rose Estrada; his grandchildren, Rachel and Collin Dumian, Caroline, Sarah, and Olivia Donnelly, Edy and Taft Murphy, Grayson and Addison Kettle; as well as a large extended family. Kip's true passion in life was music. He shared his music playing the drums and participating in various bands, groups, drum corp, and ensembles throughout the community over the course of his life. After completing his Masters Degree in Social Work from Marywood University, he dedicated his professional career in helping and assisting those facing the many struggles of addiction. Visitation will be held on Thursday at the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME INC. 137 Robinson St. Binghamton, NY 13904 from 4 until 8pm. A Funeral Mass will be offered at 9:30am on Friday at St. Paul's Church in Binghamton, NY. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kip Kettle's name to the UHS foundation to support New Horizons.

Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
