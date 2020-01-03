|
Walter L. Correll
Binghamton - Walter L. Correll, 73, of Binghamton passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife Renate Correll, his parents, Floyd and Beverly Correll and his brother James Correll. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Scott and Melody Correll; daughter Annette Gardner; grandchildren James and Sara Gardner; brother and sister-in-law Daniel and Ellen Correll; sister Diane O'Connor and sister-in-law Trudy Correll. Walter was employed by Binghamton's Public Works until his retirement and then as a school crossing guard for several more years. The family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11:30am on Monday January 6, 2020 at the West Windsor Baptist Church, 166 North Road, Windsor, New York, followed by a Funeral Service officiated by Reverend Nate Edwards. Arrangements made by MIKESKA FUNERAL HOME, 161 Clinton St. Binghamton, New York.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020