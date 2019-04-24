Walter L. Gill



Binghamton - Walter L. Gill, 86, of Binghamton, passed away peacefully at home with his loving family, on Monday, April 22, 2019. Walter is predeceased by; his mother, Beatrice Hunter-Gill; and his father, Elbert Gill; his siblings, Phyllis, Elberta, Elbert and Helen, Thomas James, Gwendolyn Frisbie and Lois and Richard McManamon. He is survived by; his devoted wife of nearly 60 years, Margaret, whom he deeply loved; children, David and Sharon Gill, Nancy and James Hart, and Paul and Maureen Gill; his adored grandchildren, Kathleen Kinsella and Kyle Gregory Beagell, Shane Hunter Hart, Christian James Hart, James Patrick O'Malley Hart, Ella Margaret Hart, Andrew Patrick Gill, Peter Arthur Gill, and Brigid Margaret Gill; his siblings, Merrill and Carol Gill, Doris and James Kelly, Howard and Ellen Gill, brother-in-law, Joseph Frisbie, and many loved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



Walt proudly served in the US Navy on the USS John Hood during the Korean War. Walt's children and grandchildren enjoyed his tales of his travels throughout the ports of the Mediterranean. Walt was an avid reader and enjoyed spending relaxing days on his couch with his stack of books. In his younger years, Walt enjoyed bowling with his brothers. He bowled a 300, "back in the day, when the game was harder." Walt also enjoyed golfing in many leagues in the area, and was proud when he had a hole in one at Ford Hill. Walt was a parishioner at St. Johns-St. Andrews Church where he was a Eucharistic Minister. Above all, Walt cherished his family the most.



A Funeral Mass will be held 10 am Friday April 26, 2019 at Sts. John & Andrews Church with Rev. Msgr. Meagher officiating. The family will receive friends from 5-7pm Thursday at the Savage Family Center, 338-344 Conklin Avenue Binghamton, NY. Burial will take place at Vestal Hills Memorial Park.