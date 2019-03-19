|
Walter Savichky
Johnson City - passed away peacefully in his home on March 16, 2019 surrounded by his family. He is predeceased by his parents George and Sophie Savicky, his wife of 68 years Helen, a brother Stanley Savicky, two sisters Helen Orband and Josephine Kipper, brothers-in-law Dan Orband and Irving Kipper, sister-in-law Anna Savicky. He is survived by children and spouses, Walter and Jean Savichky, Kathy and Jim Carine, Marie and Bob Burns, six grandchildren and spouses, Bill and Lindsay Smith, Jason and Angie Smith, Becky and Matt Blackman, Ben and Tara Savichky, Ashley Cower and Matt Burns. Five great grandchildren, Elyssa Savichky, Zachary Blackman, Elizabeth Blackman, Lucas Smith and Mason Cower. Walt was a former member of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, now the Church of the Holy Trinity. Walt served in the Air Force at the end of World War II and was especially proud of his time in flight school. After being discharged he worked at Endicott Johnson Corp. before hiring on with IBM where he worked for 30 years. Walt and his beloved wife Helen loved to listen and dance to polkas and were members of the Bill Flynn Polka Club. His pride and joy was their cottage on Black Lake which they had for 54 years, spending his summers with his wife and family, where memories were made. Walt was an avid hunter and fisherman who enjoyed the outdoors with his close friends Tony Crane, Albert Morkunas and Steve Yevchak, as well as with his children and grandchildren. Walt was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who will be deeply missed. The family would especially like to thank the caregivers and Hospice for all their help. The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at 9:00AM at the Church of the Holy Trinity, 346 Prospect St., Binghamton, where a mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00AM. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Walt's name to the Humane Society.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019