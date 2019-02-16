|
Walter Spencer
Conklin - Walter Charles Spencer, 93, of Conklin, NY passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital-Bethlehem Campus in Fountain Hill, PA. He was born on April 5, 1925 in Vernon, PA to the late Clifford and Harriet (Deremer) Spencer. He was predeceased by his wife, Louise (Wood) Spencer on October 30, 2016, whom he married on January 18, 1947.
He is survived by his two sons, Clifford Spencer and Allen (Ellen) Spencer, Nancy (Chip) Dotter, six grandchildren, Rebecca (Ed) Bogusz, Christopher (Kim) Dotter, Daniel (Megan) Spencer, Kyle Dotter, Patrick Spencer, Sean Spencer, four great grandchildren, Katie Bogusz, Edward Bogusz, Amelia Bogusz, Benjamin Spencer, and step-brother, Robert Dixon.
Walter went to high school in West Wyoming, PA and was a U.S. Navy Veteran who received the Bronze Star Medal from the Commander of the 7th Amphibious Force for conducting pre-assault operations against enemy held beaches at Balikapapn, Southeast Borneo. Following his service during WWII as part of the Navy underwater demolition team as an electrician's mate third class, entailed working in the Wyoming Valley coal mines of Pennsylvania, helping with the farming in Montrose, and then settling in with the tool making aspects of the Universal Corporation in Binghamton, NY. He resided in the Conklin, NY area for over 60 years. He was a very avid "Yankee Fan" and loved baseball.
A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 18, 2019 at the Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home in Montrose, PA with Pastor Robert C. Ford of Elisha's Home Ministry officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment with Military Honors will be at the Montrose Cemetery in Montrose, PA.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 16, 2019