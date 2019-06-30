|
Wanda L. Timm
Johnson City - Wanda L. Timm, 80, of Johnson City NY passed away peacefully on June 26th, 2019. Daughter of the late Carl and Faye (Cahall) Timm of Norwood, Ohio, she is survived by her, son Nova (Kristen) Greenberg, Nephew Tom (Barbara) Robinson, Niece Karin Dixon, and Grandchildren Kellan, Devin and Harlen Greenberg. She was predeceased by her Sister and Brother in-law Wilma and Richard Robinson. Wanda was born and raised in Norwood, Ohio. She worked many years as an Emergency Room nurse in Cincinnati, OH, where she also acquired a love of Cincinnati Chili. In 1977 she moved to NYC where she gave birth to her only Son. As a single parent, Wanda poured her time and energy into both her work, and her family life, working nights at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY, often times having to bring her son to work with her. After nearly 40 years as a Registered Nurse, Wanda was able to relocate to Johnson City, NY in retirement and remain close with family. During her retirement she forged special friendships with a group self-dubbed the "Ladeez", who travelled, dined, played cards, and enjoyed each other's company as frequently as possible. She gained a second "Sister" in her friendship with Juanita Hale, often spending holidays with Hale/Capone family. Wanda's favorite thing to do was spend time with her three Grandchildren, they were her pride and joy. Wanda lived out the last few weeks of her life making new friends as a resident at United Methodist Homes, Hilltop Campus. Wanda's sense of humor, love of animals, kind heart, and willingness to help others will be missed by friends and family. Friends are invited to call on Tuesday July 2nd from 4:00pm - 7:00pm at J.F. Rice Funeral Home, 150 Main St., Johnson City NY. A funeral service will be held for Wanda at St. James Church, 147 Main St., Johnson City, NY on Wednesday July 3rd at 9:30am. Internment at Calvary's cemetery immediately following. Condolences may be sent to J.F. Rice Funeral Home, 150 Main St, Johnson City NY 13790.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 30 to July 2, 2019