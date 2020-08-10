Wanda Skellet
Formerly of Harpursville - Wanda Skellett, 73, passed away August 8, 2020 at her apartment in Johnson City, She is survived by her son Daniel (Paula) Koranka, step-children; Todd( Karen), Natalie (Jim), Ginger (Chad), her grandchildren; Justin, Jessika (Taylor) Dylan, Kara, Jason, Mark, Austin, Saige, Slater, James, Tori, Kasi and Kerri, great granddaughter; Ellie Jean, her sisters; Roberta, Renee, Marvin, sisters-in-law Carolyn and Donna,other in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, She was predeceased by her husband Kenneth, her parents Harold and Rose Marie Page and brothers Butch and Bob. Wanda worked at Universal Instruments for many years. Wanda was deeply devoted to her family, and friends. She enjoyed camp, bingo and shopping. (Especially making returns.)
At her request there will be no public services. She will be buried in New Ohio Cemetery, Tunnel, N.Y. at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Mercy House, 212 N. Mckinley Ave, Endicott, N.Y. 13760. Services provided by Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home. Sign her guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com