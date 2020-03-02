|
Waneta V. Vallese
Endicott - Waneta V. Vallese, 91, of Endicott, born September 28, 1928 passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 at home. She was predeceased by her parents, Homer Alvin and Lottie May (Jaycox) Skinner, father and mother-in-law, Peter G. and Hazel Iona (Gunderman) Vallese, siblings; Donald Skinner, Hilton (Gertrude) Skinner, Leona (Merle) Jones, Clayton (Velma) Skinner, in-laws; J. Cora (Joseph) Skaritza, Florence L. (William) Fiduccia, Harold (Mary), Pauline (Tom) Nesmith, Rudy E., Rolly R. She is survived by her loving husband, Peter J. Vallese, Sr., children; Janice E. (Joseph) Cornell, Peter J. Jr. (Shannon), Robert A. (Cerise), 7 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, sisters-in-law, Barbara Skinner, Delores and Eve Vallese.
Waneta attended a one room school with 6 grades as a child and graduated from Binghamton North High School. She was a farm girl and a Farm Bureau Member in addition to a Home Bureau Member, Extension Service, Church Activities Leader, School Bus Driver. She also was a PTA President at Linnaeus W. West and Ann McGuiness Schools. Waneta enjoyed quilting, sewing, cross stitching, gardening.
The family will receive friends at the Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, 765 Main St. Vestal, on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. and on Friday at Vestal Memorial Park Baptist Church. 1013 Front St. Vestal, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m., with Rev. Marlene Ciranowicz, Pastor of her church officiating. Burial will follow in Vestal Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Vestal Memorial Park Baptist Church, New Roof Fund, in memory of Waneta.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 2 to Mar. 5, 2020