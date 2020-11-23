1/
Ward David Morgan
1947 - 2020
{ "" }
Windsor - David, 73, passed away peacefully at home with his wife at his side on November 21, 2020 after a long battle with COPD.

He was predeceased by his loving parents, Ester & Ward Morgan. He is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, his best friend and love of his life, Patricia Morgan and loving and caring daughter, Christine Rivers. 3 grandchildren, Rachel (Joseph) Neumeier, Kevin & Daniel Ogden. Sister, Rita (Phil) Zorda. 6 cousins.

After graduating from college, he joined the United States Air Force and was sent overseas during the Vietnam War.

He worked for NY State for 34 years at SUNY Binghamton and Broome Developmental Center.

Special thanks to Dr. Regina Frants for her loving care over the last 20 years.

David enjoyed hunting, fishing, being with his friends at the gun clubs, cooking, traveling with his wife and being with his family.

The family extends special heartfelt thanks to the aides & nurses from Lourdes Hospice for the wonderful care they provided to David in his final weeks.

David was greatly loved and will be deeply missed by all who loved him.

A Graveside Service with full Military Honors will be held at Chenango Valley Cemetery on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 1 pm.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
6077720320
