Mr. Stanton was one of my most memorable teachers who I longed to visit well after graduation. He touched many lives through his excellence in teaching math (not always a favorite subject but sure was mine), and his coaching, and being senior class advisor. Rest well, dear teacher and wonderful human. Job well done. I am grateful that he attended a recent alumni luncheon where I got to speak with him and tell him how much influence he had on me. Deepest sympathy to his family.

Diane Olin White

Student