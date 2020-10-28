Wayland E. Graves
Tioga Center, NY - Wayland E. Graves, 96 of Tioga Center, NY, passed away on Tuesday October 27, 2020 at Riverview Manor in Owego, NY. He was predeceased by his wife, Thelma in 2003; his daughter, Jamie Reida Webster; his brothers, Robert, Bernard, Virgil and Donald Graves; his sisters, Olive and Onalee; and his grandson, Kieran Miller. Wayland is survived by his daughters, Patricia and Mark Douglas, of Sayre, PA and Winniefred Mae Miller and Kermit Harmon of Owego; his grandchildren, Ian Dennis Miller, Keenen Michael Miller, Liam Reid Miller, Mindy Beth Webster, Garrett Wayland Douglas, Maricia Jullil Douglas; his 16 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
Wayland was born in the Town of Colesville, NY on January 23, 1924, the son of Fred and Anna May (Berkley) Graves. He served in the United States Air Force, was a Veteran of WWII and survivor of the Normandy Invasion. He was also a member of the American Legion and the Masonic Lodge. Wayland owned and operated the Texaco Service Station in Smithboro, NY for many years and later worked for the Tioga Central School District as a mechanic and supervisor of the bus garage.
A Funeral Service will be held at the convenience of the family with interment in Nichols Cemetery. Those wishing may consider a memorial contribution in memory of Wayland to the Wounded Warrior Project woundedwarriorproject.org
