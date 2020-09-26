Wayland "Pete" J. Brown
Marathon - Wayland "Pete" J. Brown Jr., 93 of Marathon passed away on September 25, 2020. He was predeceased by aunt, Emma Pope; parents, Wayland and Elsie Brown; grandson, Ricardo Compagni; step children, Linda Ingraham and David Moore and brother, Doug Brown. Wayland is survived by lifelong partner, Janice Sayles; children, Robert (Sherri) Moore, Douglas Moore, Stephen (Nancy) Moore, Kevin (Yvonne) Moore, Bonnie (Pete) Daniels, Shirley Compagni, Pamela Sayles; sisters, Gloria Small, Mary Batsford, Theda (Bill) Couch; brother, Ike Brown; 21 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and "furbaby", Tig. He loved being outdoors, spending time with his cats and watching his chickens. A graveside service will be held 2:00pm Saturday October 3 at Center Lisle Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Charles Dietrich at Nichols Funeral Home 7323 119 Street, Whitney Point, NY 13862 and condolences may be sent to the family at www.nicholsfuneral.com