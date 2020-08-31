Wayne Burman
Whitney Point - Wayne Burman, 93, went home to be with the Lord on August 28, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents Roy and Florence (Callendar) Burman; sisters Elizabeth (Robert) Oakley and Alice (Donald) Stickles; and son-in-law Paul L. Riese. Wayne is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Catherine (Kessler) Burman; son Daniel (Suzanne) Burman; daughters Melanie Riese and Debra (Curtis) Peck; grandchildren Stephen Swackhammer, Sgt. First Class Lee (Brooklyn) Chasse and their children Cohen and Raelynn, Daniel (Julie) Burman, Michelle (Moses) Anderson and their daughter Bethany, Bradley (Holly) Burman and their son Levi Wayne, and Rachel Kay Peck. Wayne was drafted into the United States Army at the age of 16, and proudly served his country during WWII. Following his time in the service, he enjoyed many years as a truck driver. He was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Maine. A soft spoken and kind-hearted man, Wayne never met a stranger and would strike up a conversation with anyone along his path. He truly cared for others, and was known to pick up the phone to bring encouragement to those going through a hard time. With a twinkle in his eye and a zest for life, Wayne loved a good prank. He was an avid NASCAR and Dale Earnhardt fan. He also took great pride in cheering on his son Dan through his racing career. Wayne's family would like to remember and thank Dr. John Miller for the tender care he provided Wayne through his battle with cancer many years ago. Family and friends are invited to a period of visitation at the First Baptist Church of Maine, NY, on Saturday, Sept. 5th from 9 - 11 o'clock, at which time a celebration of his life will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to the First Baptist Church of Maine, 16 Church St, Maine, NY 13802, in loving memory of Wayne. MacPherson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be written in his guestbook at macphersonfh.com
