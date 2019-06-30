Services
1956 - 2019
Johnson City - It is a sadden heart that Wayne F. Starkweather peacefully passed away on June 23, 2019. He is predeceased by his mother, Marajane Finch Starkweather and father, Frank. He left behind a family that love and will surely miss him; his wife, Julie Starkweather; daughter and her fiancé, Jessica Hammond and Kirby Allen; grandchildren, Savannah Rose and Brently John; siblings, Debra Forbes, James Starkweather and Janine Shaylor; nieces and nephews, Jessica Sisco, William Koeditz, Selena Wood, Crystal Starkweather, James Starkweather, Gregory Starkweather, Brittney Starkweather, Tierra Starkweather and Stephany Sellitto. There will be no services. His remains will be spread with his brother, Thomas Michael and furbabies. Wayne and Julie enjoyed camping in Lake Bonin, PA.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 30, 2019
