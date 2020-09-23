Wayne H. Cook
Greene - Wayne H. Cook, 76, of Greene, rejoined the flow of the universe on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Wayne was predeceased by his brother, Raymond. He is survived by his three sisters, Linnie Cook, Mary Bigford and Gina Muhlfeld as well as numerous dear friends and former students. A 50+ year resident of Greene, Wayne spent a 33 year career teaching math at Greene Central Schools and enjoyed a long retirement with his friends, family & fun with his lovely village. At Wayne's request there will be no services. Those of interest may stay in contact with Jeff Welcher, Rick Harrington and Jon Hallenbeck as to one last Party at Cook's Tavern at an appropriate time. Arrangements are under direction of Root Funeral Home 23 North Chenango Street, Greene, New York 13778 and condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com
