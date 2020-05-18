Wayne Hess



Deposit, NY - Wayne Hess, 75 of Deposit, NY passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Wilson Hospital in Johnson City, NY.



He was predeceased by his parents, Henry & Kathryn (Bond) Hess; son Daniel Hess (1969).



Wayne is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Marilyn (Warner) Hess; children Jean Hess, Susan Hess (Frank Santa Cruz) Kevin W. Hess (Lynnea Milley), and Travis Dingee (Lauren); grandchildren Kateryna, Dominique, Alexander and Dylan; great granddaughter Elanora; sister Joanne Gascon; many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Wayne was an avid outdoorsman who loved fly fishing and deer hunting. He was a machinist at Amphenol for 36 years following that quarryman until his retirement. Wayne was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed by his family.



At Wayne's request there will be no services at this time.









