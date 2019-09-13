Services
Behe Fuenral Home
21 Main St.
Oxford, NY 13830
607-843-6888
Wayne Hinman


1960 - 2019
Wayne Hinman Obituary
Wayne Hinman

Oxford - Wayne Hinman, 59, of Oxford, NY, went to be with the Lord on September 9, 2019.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Behe Funeral Home Inc. 21 Main Street, Oxford, NY 13830. No funeral services will be held at this time. A celebration of life will take place at a later date, at the family's convenience. Memorial contributions in Wayne's honor and memory can be made out to the Oxford Academy and Central School Music Department. Friends and family may share memories and condolences by visiting www.behefuneralhome.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 13, 2019
