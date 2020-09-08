Wayne Jasper HogeboomNewark Valley - Wayne Jasper Hogeboom of Newark Valley, NY passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the age of 70. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Joan M. (Signorelli) Hogeboom; his daughters, Brenda (Edward) Bernhauer, Jill (Carl) Beebe, Lori (John) Kupiec; his grandchildren, Lucas and Melanie Bernhauer, Katherine and Madison Beebe, and Anna and Kasia Kupiec; his brother-in-law and business partner, John (Marsha) Signorelli; his niece, Jean (Bruce) Spiegel; his nephews, Tony (Heather) Signorelli, and Marco (Jessica) Signorelli. Wayne grew up in a large family of eight brothers and sisters including life-long hunting partner and brother, Bruce (Patricia) Hogeboom and sister/confidant, Linda (Ron) Sliter. He was predeceased by his parents, Hugh and Dorothy Hogeboom. After finishing his service in the US Navy, Wayne went into business with his father-in-law and mentor, Tony Signorelli. Together they owned and operated Signorelli Garage on North Street in Endicott alongside long time employee and friend, Thomas "Tom" Park. In 1977 they expanded the business with Wayne's brother-in-law to include JAW Carwash. Any free time Wayne had was spent watching NASCAR, hunting, golfing, bowling, and fishing while at the family cottage on Cayuga Lake. Whenever he could, Wayne would volunteer his time at his grandchildren's school events, attending Marvel movie premiers with family, and carving intricate pumpkins to make his grandkids smile. Wayne was always willing to lend a helping hand and a trusty power tool to go with it. His infectious laugh and joyous smile could light up any family gathering. Cooking, grilling, and hosting family was a true joy in Wayne's life. He will be remembered for not only supporting the endeavors of his children and grandchildren, but for his willingness to always help those in need. He will be missed by his loving family, loyal customers, and all who knew him. Funeral services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the upkeep of St. Patrick's Aurora Cemetery, PO Box 296, Aurora, NY 13026, where he will be interred overlooking his favorite fishing hole on Cayuga Lake. Arrangements entrusted to the Leon Pucedo Funeral Home, Inc. Endicott, NY.