1/1
Wayne Jasper Hogeboom
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wayne Jasper Hogeboom

Newark Valley - Wayne Jasper Hogeboom of Newark Valley, NY passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the age of 70. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Joan M. (Signorelli) Hogeboom; his daughters, Brenda (Edward) Bernhauer, Jill (Carl) Beebe, Lori (John) Kupiec; his grandchildren, Lucas and Melanie Bernhauer, Katherine and Madison Beebe, and Anna and Kasia Kupiec; his brother-in-law and business partner, John (Marsha) Signorelli; his niece, Jean (Bruce) Spiegel; his nephews, Tony (Heather) Signorelli, and Marco (Jessica) Signorelli. Wayne grew up in a large family of eight brothers and sisters including life-long hunting partner and brother, Bruce (Patricia) Hogeboom and sister/confidant, Linda (Ron) Sliter. He was predeceased by his parents, Hugh and Dorothy Hogeboom. After finishing his service in the US Navy, Wayne went into business with his father-in-law and mentor, Tony Signorelli. Together they owned and operated Signorelli Garage on North Street in Endicott alongside long time employee and friend, Thomas "Tom" Park. In 1977 they expanded the business with Wayne's brother-in-law to include JAW Carwash. Any free time Wayne had was spent watching NASCAR, hunting, golfing, bowling, and fishing while at the family cottage on Cayuga Lake. Whenever he could, Wayne would volunteer his time at his grandchildren's school events, attending Marvel movie premiers with family, and carving intricate pumpkins to make his grandkids smile. Wayne was always willing to lend a helping hand and a trusty power tool to go with it. His infectious laugh and joyous smile could light up any family gathering. Cooking, grilling, and hosting family was a true joy in Wayne's life. He will be remembered for not only supporting the endeavors of his children and grandchildren, but for his willingness to always help those in need. He will be missed by his loving family, loyal customers, and all who knew him. Funeral services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the upkeep of St. Patrick's Aurora Cemetery, PO Box 296, Aurora, NY 13026, where he will be interred overlooking his favorite fishing hole on Cayuga Lake. Arrangements entrusted to the Leon Pucedo Funeral Home, Inc. Endicott, NY.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 8 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
607-785-6556
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved