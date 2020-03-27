|
|
Wayne P. Wood
Wayne P. Wood (Woodie) 71, passed away peacefully on March 25th, 2020 with his family by his side. He was predeceased by his parents Phillip and Phyllis Wood, brother Phil, niece Kathy Ortez, brother in law Don Wright, and several family dogs. Survived by his wife Mary Ann (Ruston) Wood, two sons he was very proud of, Devin and Heather, Dan and Janie, grandchildren Dylan and Taylor Wood and Lonna and Milly, faithful sister Kathryn Wright, brother in law and sister in law Gordon and Judy Ruston, sister in law Yuvonne Wood, cousin Ron Furbeck, and several nieces and nephews. Woodie served in the United States Coast Guard for 4 years. Was a member of the W.P. American Legion, W.P. Sportsman Club, C5 Cruising Unlimited and Solid Axle Club. Woodie worked in construction, owner and operator of Woodies Welding, American Contracting, Ace Auto, Classic Car Sales, and Woodies Sub and Ice Cream Shop. He enjoyed life; cruising in Corvettes, working on old cars, giving his opinion, and being with family. Also very thankful for good friends he visited with along the way. Family would like to thank Ryan Little F.N., B.G.H.E.R. and Wilson Memorial ICU staff for the wonderful care Woodie received. Graveside service will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to W.P. Ecumenical Food Pantry or the Humane Society. Woodie will be dearly missed. R.I.P. Arrangements made by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton St. Binghamton, New York.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020