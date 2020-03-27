Services
Aegis Cremation & Funeral Services
196 Clinton Street
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-729-5520
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Wood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne P. Wood

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne P. Wood Obituary
Wayne P. Wood

Wayne P. Wood (Woodie) 71, passed away peacefully on March 25th, 2020 with his family by his side. He was predeceased by his parents Phillip and Phyllis Wood, brother Phil, niece Kathy Ortez, brother in law Don Wright, and several family dogs. Survived by his wife Mary Ann (Ruston) Wood, two sons he was very proud of, Devin and Heather, Dan and Janie, grandchildren Dylan and Taylor Wood and Lonna and Milly, faithful sister Kathryn Wright, brother in law and sister in law Gordon and Judy Ruston, sister in law Yuvonne Wood, cousin Ron Furbeck, and several nieces and nephews. Woodie served in the United States Coast Guard for 4 years. Was a member of the W.P. American Legion, W.P. Sportsman Club, C5 Cruising Unlimited and Solid Axle Club. Woodie worked in construction, owner and operator of Woodies Welding, American Contracting, Ace Auto, Classic Car Sales, and Woodies Sub and Ice Cream Shop. He enjoyed life; cruising in Corvettes, working on old cars, giving his opinion, and being with family. Also very thankful for good friends he visited with along the way. Family would like to thank Ryan Little F.N., B.G.H.E.R. and Wilson Memorial ICU staff for the wonderful care Woodie received. Graveside service will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to W.P. Ecumenical Food Pantry or the Humane Society. Woodie will be dearly missed. R.I.P. Arrangements made by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton St. Binghamton, New York.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Aegis Cremation & Funeral Services
Download Now