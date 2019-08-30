|
Wellington Frank Lester
- - Wellington Frank Lester passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. He was born prematurely to Edward and Bertha Scudder Lester on April 16, 1924 in Port Jervis, NY, weighing 2 1/2 pounds.
He graduated from Hancock Central School in 1942. He then entered Mansfield State Teachers College, graduating in 1949 with a B.S. Degree in Education with a major in the sciences. He attended Penn State University and received his M.S. Degree in Education with a major in the sciences in 1955. He received his administrative certification from Colgate University in 1966.
His public school career began in Clifton Heights, PA, where he taught sciences for three years. He came to Hancock Central School in 1952 and taught biology, chemistry, and physics. In 1956 he married Helen Forester. In 1965 he was appointed vice principal with time divided between classroom duties and administrative duties. He served as the first full time high school principal from 1968-1978 (with a peak enrollment at HCS of 1305 in 1969-1970). He retired from HCS in 1978. From 1980-1982 he was employed by the Deposit Central School District on a half day basis, working in the math lab. He served as clerk for the Hancock Central School District from 1982-2010.
He is survived by his wife and several cousins.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, September 1, 2019 from 4-7PM at the Henderson-Biedekapp Funeral Chapel, Hancock. A funeral will be held on Monday, September 2, 2019 at 11AM at the Emory United Methodist Church, Hancock. Interment will follow in Riverview Cemetery, Hancock.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Hancock Central School for the Wellington and Helen Lester math and science scholarship fund to be awarded to a graduation senior who will pursue college studies in the field of mathematics or the sciences.
Arrangements by Henderson-Biedekapp Funeral Chapel, Hancock.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 30, 2019