|
|
Wesley E. Bogart Jr.
Greene - Wesley E. Bogart Jr., 58, of Greene, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020.
He was predeceased by his parents, Wesley Sr. and Jean Bogart, a sister, Margaret Rogers and by a brother, Timothy Bogart. He is survived by siblings, Jacquelene Frayer, Michelle Thompson, Danielle Ingram, Maria Davis, Jonathan Bogart, Christopher Bogart, and many nieces and nephews. Wesley was a longtime resident of Greene, NY. He was also a happy summer camper, attending Sky Lake; an avid music lover and Elvis' biggest fan. He enjoyed his volunteer work for Meals-On-Wheels and was a friend to all who knew him. Wes was also a good Cub Scout belonging to a troop founded by his
own Mother to serve special needs scouts. Always the gentlemen, he will be greatly missed. A funeral service will be held 10:30am Saturday at Root Funeral Home 23 North Chenango Street, Greene, New York 13778. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery at a later date. Friends of the family may call Saturday from 9:30am until the time of service at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions in Wesley's name to: ARC Mid-Hudson Foundation 575 Drewville Road Carmel, NY 10512.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020