Wesley H. Waite



Deposit - Wesley H. Waite (Wes), 89 of Deposit, NY passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Lourdes Hospital, Binghamton, NY.



Wes is survived by his loving wife of 38 years Louise M. Waite of Deposit, NY; daughter and son-in-law Sharon & Ray Knapp of Kirkwood, NY and their children Misty Perkins, Nicole & Eric Anthony, Matt & Marissa Knapp, and Melissa Knapp; step son Alan Martin & Hannah of Deposit, NY and their children Brock, Gage and Brad Martin; step son Aaron Martin of Deposit, NY and his daughter Riley Martin; great grandchildren, Tyler, Kyle, Reagan, Kaleb; and great great grandson Chase.



Wes served 4 years in the United States Air Force. He was a combat veteran of the Korean War; where he was a crew member on B-29 Bombers. Following his time in the service Wes worked as a meat cutter in the triple cities. He retired in 1999 from Maines Cash & Carry, Johnson City. He was considered the "Mayor" of Maines Meat City. Wes will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends.



At Wes's request there will be no services.









