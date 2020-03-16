Services
Binghamton -

Wilhelmina "Willie" Linsky, 90, passed away March 15, 2020. She is survived by her family and children; Gary and Melanie Linsky, Leslie and Kim Walling, Edward Linsky, William Linsky and Carolyn Linsky, 7 grandchildren; Joshua, Melissa, Kathryn, Michael, Maryn, Drew and Sean, 6 great-grandchildren, her brother Paul Vanek and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Edward and her siblings Carolyn Fouhy and Alfred Vanek. Willie was a member of St. Cyril's Church and the 1st Ward Senior Citizens Center. She enjoyed sewing, knitting and crocheting. She was kind with a sweet smile, memorable laugh and perpetually positive attitude. She cherished her family and friends. Her favorite place on Earth was watching the sunset from the deck of her cottage on Owasco Lake.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:00 am Thursday at St. Cyril & Methodius Church; 148 Clinton St. Binghamton. Burial will be at a later date in St. Augustine's Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home Wednesday from 4:00-6:00 pm. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the United Methodist Home - either St. Louis Manor or Elizabeth Church Manor. Sign her guestbook online at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020
