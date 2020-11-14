1/
Willard C. VanGelder
1928 - 2020
Willard C. Van Gelder

Tioga Center - Willard C. Van Gelder, 92 of Tioga Center, NY, passed away at home on Thursday November 12, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Alice (Herrala) Van Gelder; his daughter, Marilyn Josey; his son and daughter-in-law, Carl and Joy Van Gelder; his five grandchildren, Marcia Josey, Kristine and Dan Greenfield, Curtis Jr. and Lissa Josey, Marc Van Gelder and Destinay Michael, Kimberly and Cody Garner; his 11 great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and their families. He was predeceased by his brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Alta Van Gelder; and his son-in-law, Curtis Josey, Jr.

Willard was born in Cambridge, Mass on March 3, 1928, the son of Elmer and Bertha (Dingman) Van Gelder. He graduated from Owego Free Academy class of 1947 and was a career Plasterer eventually retiring from Lucente Apartments Maintenance. Willard had a lifelong love of baseball and softball. Early on he excelled as a pitcher and even received an award for having a batting average over .400. He continued on to play softball through his later years. Together with his wife, Alice, they enjoyed travel, countless bus tours and winters in Florida.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Schoonover Cemetery. Those wishing, may consider a memorial contribution in memory of Willard to the Tioga Center Fire Department. Please share your memories at www.RichardsFH.com




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Richards Funeral Home
3670 Waverly Road
Owego, NY 13827
607-687-3210
