Willard Estabrook
JOHNSON CITY - 101, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Elizabeth Church Manor. Willard was born in Gibson, PA to the late Hiland and Laura (Davis) Estabrook. He is also predeceased by his wife, Rita (Patsy) Estabrook, sister and brother in law Viola and Harry I. Glasgow; nephew Harry I. Glasgow, Jr. He is survived by nieces and nephews: Willard Glasgow; Nancy (Glasgow) and Heiti Narma, Mary Margaret and Stan Jablonski, Bryon and Sherry Cole, Kevin and Lyn Cole, Chris and Penny Cole and many great nieces and nephews. Willard served in the Air Force during WWII. He was a design engineer for IBM Corp. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, at 11:00am, at the Barber Memorial Home, Inc., 428 Main St, Johnson City. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Bill's love for animals with a donation to the Humane Society of Broome County 167 Conklin Avenue Binghamton NY 13903.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019