Services
Barber Memorial Home, Inc.
428 Main Street
Johnson City, NY 13790-1995
(607) 797-5722
Resources
More Obituaries for Willard Estabrook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willard Estabrook

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willard Estabrook Obituary
Willard Estabrook

JOHNSON CITY - 101, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Elizabeth Church Manor. Willard was born in Gibson, PA to the late Hiland and Laura (Davis) Estabrook. He is also predeceased by his wife, Rita (Patsy) Estabrook, sister and brother in law Viola and Harry I. Glasgow; nephew Harry I. Glasgow, Jr. He is survived by nieces and nephews: Willard Glasgow; Nancy (Glasgow) and Heiti Narma, Mary Margaret and Stan Jablonski, Bryon and Sherry Cole, Kevin and Lyn Cole, Chris and Penny Cole and many great nieces and nephews. Willard served in the Air Force during WWII. He was a design engineer for IBM Corp. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, at 11:00am, at the Barber Memorial Home, Inc., 428 Main St, Johnson City. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Bill's love for animals with a donation to the Humane Society of Broome County 167 Conklin Avenue Binghamton NY 13903.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -