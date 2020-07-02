Willard "Willy" J. Davis, Jr.
Owego - Willard "Willy" James Davis, Jr., 72, of Owego, NY, passed away peacefully at home on June 28, 2020. He was born in Scranton, PA on December 16, 1947, the son of the late Willard James Davis, Sr. and Frances (Evans) Davis. He is survived by his wife, Mary Swansen; his children, Kelly Davis-Stoudt, Brookeville, MD and Kari (Brian) Cioffi, Chilmark, MA; his grandchildren, Hannah Stoudt, Megan Stoudt and Bryce Cioffi; sister, Sandy (Donnie) Cardone. Willy dedicated his life to educating and mentoring students in the Owego-Apalachin School District. He will forever be remembered for his quick jokes and puns that kept his students engaged during math class. Willy was a 26-year athletic coach of numerous high school sports including girls softball and cross country. He was also very effective as the chief negotiator on behalf of the teachers union. He ended his career as the Dean of Students at Owego Free Academy. Summers were more fun with Willy running operations at the Owego Swimming Pool. Willy sang and played in bands, was an avid Yankees fan, enjoyed golfing and loved a good laugh with his friends.
In accordance with current NYS health restrictions, there will not be any public services, however, the family asks that you please share a quote, memory or experience in which Mr. Davis touched your life. Share at www.RichardsFH.com