Willard Thomas Nowalk
Binghamton - Willard Thomas Nowalk, 96, went to be with his Lord on Wednesday evening, June 24, 2020 at the NYS Veteran's Home in Oxford.
He was predeceased by his wife of fifty-five years, Dolores Shermatis Nowalk, his son, Jeffrey Nowalk and a son-in-law, Roy Ettinger.
He is survived by five daughters; Susan (Jerry) Treadwell of Marathon, Karen Ettinger of Port Dickinson, Wendy (John) Reagan of Binghamton, Amy (Dean) Mechlowitz of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, and Stacy (Michael) Giordani of Chenango Forks, two sons and two daughters-in-law; Linda Nowalk of Unadilla, Scott S. Nowalk of Binghamton and Todd (Bebra) Nowalk of Merrimack, NH, seventeen grandchildren; Colleen (Christopher) Fox, Kristen (Jay) Rohloff, and Darrin (Caryn) Ettinger, Erica (Tony) Reagan-Arnoldine, Alec (Libby), Karah, Jessica and Matthew Mechlowitz, Kelsey, Tanner and Gunnar Giordani, Trevor (Kelly), Kacie, Collin, Cory, Andrew (Kailey), and Christopher Nowalk, ten great grandchildren; Hunter Fox, Brandon and Riley Rohloff, Ada and Finn Ettinger, Makenna, Myla and Mckinley Nowalk, Baylor Mechlowitz, Rori Giordani-Maerkl and a large extended family.
Willard loved his family, fishing, hunting, camping and making sausage and jerky. He was a Navy Veteran of WWII serving in the Pacific Theatre. He retired from Conrail after thirty-seven years as a welder/repairman.
The family will receive friends Monday 4-7pm at the Chopyak-Scheider Funeral Home, 326 Prospect Street, Binghamton where current health restrictions will be followed with required face masks. A private graveside service will be held at Holy Spirit Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the NYS Veterans Home, 4207 State Highway 220, Oxford, NY 13830, ATTN: Administration, as an acknowledgement of the exceptional care given to Willard.
Kindly share your reflections of Willard on his guestbook at Chopyak-Scheider.com.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.