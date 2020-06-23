William A Finch



formerly Endwell - 12/27/1988 - 6/3/2020



William A Finch, 31, formerly of Endwell, NY died unexpectedly on June 3, 2020, in Cape Coral, Fla.



William was predeceased by his paternal grandmother, Sally A Finch; maternal grandfather, Wayne Jordan; cousin Sandy Oney and extended cousin Nathan LaBarre. William is survived by his mother Lisa Jordan Finch; father Jeffrey L. Finch; stepmother Misty Lou Finch; sisters Kaitlyn Bailey (Dustin); Ashley Perez; brother Macaulay Finch (Erica); nephews and nieces. William is also survived by his maternal grandmother Joyce Jordan; paternal grandfather Kenneth A Finch, Sr.; extended grandmothers Shirley Finch and Linda Devine; extended grandfather Joseph Devine, Jr.; his love of his life, Christine Cosgrove; many aunts, uncles and cousins as well as many extended aunts, uncles and cousins.



William loved spending time with his family and loved acting like a kid when he played with his nieces and nephews. William was a loving and caring person; and proved this to be true after death by donating his organs.



You no longer need to fight your demons and now may your soul Rest In Peace. We love you William; you will be missed and forever in our hearts. Viewing will be held on Saturday, June 27th, from 10 am -Noon with funeral services immediately after at West Windsor Baptist Church, 166 North Rd., Windsor, NY 13865.









