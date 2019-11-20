|
|
William A. Jordan
Rochester - William A. Jordan, 27, of 131 Lynette Drive passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester due to complications from a six week battle with a heart infection.
Will was born on November 12, 1992 in Johnson City, NY. He was a graduate of Johnson City High School and attended SUNY at Brockport. He was employed as a Regional Utility Manager for Crystal Clean, Inc. of Rochester, NY.
He enjoyed traveling, and spending time with family and his many friends. He was a generous and thoughtful person who was always ready to take care of any friend in need.
He is survived by his mother, Marilyn Jordan of Johnson City, two brothers, Jonathan Paxhia of Pavilion, and Anthony (Sarah) Paxhia of Macedon, an uncle, Jeffery Jordan of Belmont, two nephews, Jake and Vincent Paxhia, his partner, Gregory Toms of Rochester, and his best friend, Danielle D'Onofrio of Rochester.
Friends are invited to call on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 6:00 to 9:00 pm at the J. W. Embser Sons Funeral Home Inc, 17 Schuyler Street in Belmont, NY. A celebration of Will's life will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019 beginning at 12 noon at Signatures at The Humphrey House, 1785 Penfield Road, Penfield, NY.
Burial in St. Mary's Cemetery in Belmont will be at a later date. Please consider memorial donations to the , or the Johnson City High School Music Boosters. To leave online condolences, please visit embserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019