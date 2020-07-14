William A. Mutz, Jr.
Greene - William Adam Mutz, Jr., also goes by Bill, age 77 of Greene, NY, passed peacefully on to heaven July 12, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. He kept fighting until the very end. He was born in Newark, New Jersey in 1943. He served in the US Army in the Korean and Vietnam War as an operating engineer.
William married Linda Lindstrom in August 1969 and have been married for 51 years. He enjoyed collecting mugs and building birdhouses and feeders to watch the birds. He and his wife were part of the Broome County Naturalist Club. He also enjoyed going to the Spiediefest every year to watch the balloons and look at the classic cars. William was a devout Catholic and parishioner at St. James Catholic Church in Johnson City. He volunteered at the bereavement lunches at the church for as long as he was able.
William is survived by his wife, Linda Marie Mutz, his children Dana and Peter Mutz, and six grandchildren, Veronica, Daniel, Peter, Elisenda, Elena, and Elisa. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11am on Friday, July 17, 2020 at St. James Church, Johnson City, NY. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please send a stuffed animal to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in Bill's memory. Arrangements are in the care of the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC.